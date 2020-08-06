Citigroup Raises Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target to $13.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gates Industrial from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.39.

NYSE GTES opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 2.02.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $576.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.66 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.47%. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $138,644.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha acquired 100,300 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $956,862.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 703,300 shares of company stock worth $6,325,504 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

