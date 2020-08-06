Citigroup Raises Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target to $54.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $34.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

GDOT stock opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.22.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 4.39%. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares worth $1,953,042. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 107,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 16.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 411,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after buying an additional 58,616 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

