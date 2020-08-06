Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Short Interest Down 15.0% in July

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 122,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ CIZN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.66. Citizens has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $115.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $10.82 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIZN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Citizens by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Citizens by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

