Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Holdings Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,963 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Clean Harbors worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $74,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,138.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $76,642.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $62.42. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

