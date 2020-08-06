Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,089,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,251,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

