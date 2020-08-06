Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.06–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.5-103.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.72 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.18–0.17 EPS.

NYSE NET traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.35. 7,969,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,809. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. Cloudflare has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $43.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.63.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $436,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $298,023.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,928,658 shares of company stock valued at $380,560,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

