CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNSP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 100,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CNSP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,642. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic brain, and central nervous system tumors. Its lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma.

