Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Trading Down 5.5%

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.08, approximately 4,668,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,809,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on COCP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 161.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,128.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 118,754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,543 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 178,246 shares during the period.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

