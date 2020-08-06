Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $76.66 and last traded at $79.05, 1,151,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 199% from the average session volume of 385,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.71.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,070 shares of company stock valued at $863,509. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

