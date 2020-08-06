Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,155 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $36,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $969,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,864.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 91,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 86,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $51.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.