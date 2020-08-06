Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Cohu had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $144.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $68,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.