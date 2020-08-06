Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT) Trading Down 5.1%

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ:HHT)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30, approximately 702,885 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,062,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

About Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:HHT)

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.