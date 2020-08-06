Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Colliers Secur. upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

CMCO stock opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $794.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $139.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.09 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at $22,823,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 773.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 226,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.