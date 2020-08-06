ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by DC Investments Management LLC

DC Investments Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,739 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 22,131 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 0.8% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,585,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,018,478. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

