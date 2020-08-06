Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €89.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Continental (ETR:CON) received a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective from stock analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.05% from the company’s previous close.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($71.91) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €97.11 ($109.11).

ETR CON opened at €84.72 ($95.19) on Thursday. Continental has a 52 week low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 52 week high of €133.10 ($149.55). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.56.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

