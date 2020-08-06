Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Citigroup raised their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 3.41. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $40.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.07 million. Continental Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm acquired 1,425,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043,241.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 7,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,058,708 shares of company stock valued at $101,516,306 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 400.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,428,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,471,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after purchasing an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.