Copa (NYSE:CPA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by $0.67, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.81%.

Shares of CPA traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $47.41. 1,084,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,235. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.00. Copa has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $116.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Copa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

