Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Issues Earnings Results

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Core-Mark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.42-1.59 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.42-1.59 EPS.

CORE stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 277,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,124. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.