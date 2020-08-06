Corecivic’s (CXW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Noble Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Corecivic has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. Corecivic’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corecivic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Corecivic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,927,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Corecivic by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corecivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

