Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 201,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.21% of Corning worth $41,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Corning by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 56,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Guardian Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.75. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.90.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

