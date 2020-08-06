Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Corteva updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.25-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.25-1.45 EPS.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.42. 11,667,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,976,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

