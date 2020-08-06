Cortex One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.66 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $14.66 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00040969 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.70 or 0.04960073 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00051120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030151 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00013614 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

