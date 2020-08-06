Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $76,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.96.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.20. 166,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.59 and a fifty-two week high of $342.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

