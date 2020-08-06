Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Purchased by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Covetrus comprises about 1.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.06% of Covetrus worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Covetrus by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 447,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,764. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Covetrus Inc has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $24.38.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CVET shares. BidaskClub upgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Covetrus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,133.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.