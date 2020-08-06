Craig Hallum Increases Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target to $44.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trimble from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

TRMB opened at $45.92 on Thursday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $109,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 12,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $497,661.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $843,372. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 329,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Trimble by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 124,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

