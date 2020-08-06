Craig Hallum Raises Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target to $24.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 53.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

