Cred (LBA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.97 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Cred has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, UEX and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.94 or 0.02022122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00081736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00193378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00110775 BTC.

About Cred

Cred’s genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi, Bibox, IDEX, UEX, Bilaxy, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

