Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 2,750” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,750 ($33.84) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($40.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,190 ($39.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,600 ($32.00) target price on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.84) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,550 ($31.38) to GBX 3,250 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,977.50 ($36.64).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,623 ($32.28) on Thursday. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 26.73 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($44.71). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,777.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,803.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The stock has a market cap of $61.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,277.70 ($10,186.68). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 304 shares of company stock valued at $852,848.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

