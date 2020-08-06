Credits (CS) Price Up 13.2% This Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 22.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $92,497.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Tidex, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Tidex, LBank, COSS, CoinBene, IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

