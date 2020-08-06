Critical Comparison: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) versus Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Equity Lifestyle Properties and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Lifestyle Properties 0 2 3 0 2.60 Saul Centers 0 3 0 0 2.00

Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $68.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.15%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Equity Lifestyle Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity Lifestyle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.1% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and Saul Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Lifestyle Properties $1.04 billion 11.78 $279.14 million $2.09 32.09 Saul Centers $231.52 million 3.10 $51.72 million $3.08 10.02

Equity Lifestyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Lifestyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equity Lifestyle Properties has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity Lifestyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Equity Lifestyle Properties pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Lifestyle Properties has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Lifestyle Properties and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Lifestyle Properties 22.19% 17.93% 5.63% Saul Centers 22.53% 19.98% 3.18%

Summary

Equity Lifestyle Properties beats Saul Centers on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

