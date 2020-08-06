CROAT Price Reaches $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $96,001.45 and approximately $48.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 80,848,896 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

