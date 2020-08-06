Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Issues Earnings Results

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2,705.97%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Shares of CRON stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,960,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,893,167. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.58.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $13.52 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

