Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in July

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 48,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Crown Crafts has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.93.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crown Crafts during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 60,764 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Crown Crafts from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.