Cryptaur Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $19,781.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00041059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.39 or 0.04967433 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002178 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00051232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00030035 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013756 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.