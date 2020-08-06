CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 9.5%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares were down 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33, approximately 1,107,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 469,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Sunday, July 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.64.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520,600 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 7,140,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,450 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

