Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%.

CUB traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.60. 925,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.07. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,434.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

