Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $10.70 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

CURLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Curaleaf from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.71.

OTCMKTS CURLF opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. Curaleaf has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $9.25.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

