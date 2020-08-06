CVCoin (CVN) One Day Volume Hits $37,953.00

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. CVCoin has a market cap of $487,116.50 and approximately $37,953.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000334 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and HADAX. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.84 or 0.02010141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00086205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00192752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00110228 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here. CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

