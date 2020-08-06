CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.79. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

