CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Deutsche Bank

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $109.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.12.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after buying an additional 964,854 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $709,914,000 after purchasing an additional 659,975 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

