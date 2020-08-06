CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.20

Headlines about CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CVS Health earned a daily sentiment score of 3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected CVS Health’s score:

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE CVS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.12. 6,627,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.12.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.