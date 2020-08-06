CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBAY. SVB Leerink upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CymaBay Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $5.35 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a current ratio of 15.60, a quick ratio of 15.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,154,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 611,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 198,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.