Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Up 5.3%

Cypress Development Corp (CVE:CYP)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 385,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 178% from the average session volume of 138,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and a P/E ratio of -19.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About Cypress Development (CVE:CYP)

Cypress Development Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project comprising Dean and Glory claim blocks covering an area of approximately 5,700 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.