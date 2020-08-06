DA Davidson Weighs in on Clorox Co’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLX)

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Clorox in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $237.16 on Thursday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.20 and its 200-day moving average is $192.14.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.42. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other Clorox news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,381.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,980 shares of company stock worth $12,542,695. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $1,149,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

