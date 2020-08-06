DAO.Casino (BET) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004816 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,835.72 or 0.99891959 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

