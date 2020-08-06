Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

DAR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $31.53.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

