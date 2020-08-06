Daseke’s (DSKE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their price target on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of DSKE stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,336,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The stock has a market cap of $322.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.30.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the period. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

