Datacoin (DTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.00

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Datacoin has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Datacoin has a market cap of $9,356.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004571 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000807 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00039896 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Buying and Selling Datacoin

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.