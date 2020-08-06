DC Investments Management LLC Buys New Shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Inovio Pharmaceuticals makes up 0.8% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DC Investments Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $21,576,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after acquiring an additional 333,382 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 223,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $28,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827,219 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,871 shares of company stock worth $4,228,378 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,851,855. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

