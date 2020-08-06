DC Investments Management LLC Decreases Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

DC Investments Management LLC cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,191 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 11,485 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.8% of DC Investments Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,832. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.93.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

